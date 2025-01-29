KPTMA expresses concern over increase in gas prices captive power plants

Peshawar - Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak, has expressed concern over the recent increase in gas prices for captive power industrial plants, stating that this move threatens the very operation of the remaining textile mills in the province.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that nearly 75% of mills have already ceased operations due to skyrocketing energy costs, and the remaining 25% will soon follow suit due to the 311% rise in gas prices over the last two years, from Rs852 to Rs3,500. He added that this is the final blow to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s textile industry, jeopardizing thousands of jobs and billions of rupees invested in the sector.

The energy crisis has caused Pakistan to lose its share in both international and domestic markets. Pakistan’s regional competitors are receiving energy at 5 to 7 cents, while we are paying 13 to 15 cents per unit. Additionally, the distortion caused by the Export Finance Scheme (EFS) puts domestic producers at a disadvantage, as we pay 18% sales tax, while exporters import duty-free yarn that is available in domestic yarn markets, Khattak added.

Khattak lamented, “We are no longer talking about exports; we are fighting for survival. Investors are now reluctant to invest in Pakistan and are even moving to other countries due to inconsistent government policies.” He reiterated that the gas prices notified by OGRA were unjust, as the province continues to serve as a net exporter of gas and does not rely on RLNG.

He further stated that the unstable electricity supply and high tariffs exacerbate the situation, damaging machinery and production, while the grid system fails to provide a reliable electricity supply to textile units. “Industrialists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face immense challenges, including the distance from ports and major markets, making it nearly impossible to operate textile units in the province,” he maintained.

The KPTMA has called on the federal government to urgently reverse the gas price hike for CPPs and provide a special relief package for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s textile industry. The provincial government is also urged to direct PEDO to supply electricity at reduced rates to help save the industry from total collapse.