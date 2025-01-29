Leghari announces govt’s plan to auction surplus electricity

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Power Owais Leghari Tuesday announced the government’s plan to auction surplus electricity, aiming to stimulate industrial growth and generate new employment opportunities across Pakistan.

“Surplus electricity will be made available to industries through a competitive process, ensuring maximum economic benefits and boosting the industrial sector,” Federal Minister for Power Owais Leghari said while speaking at a seminar here. He said that this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to driving industrial expansion and creating jobs. By allocating surplus power competitively, we aim to support the economy and foster sustainable growth in key industrial sectors, the minister added.

Minister also mentioned the sweeping ongoing reforms in power sector aimed at overhauling Pakistan’s energy sector, emphasizing efforts to lower electricity costs, privatize distribution systems, and promote renewable energy. Leghari highlighted several other reforms in the energy sector, including efforts to eliminate circular debt and address inefficiencies in the current pricing system, which he described as unsustainable.

He emphasized that surplus electricity would be made available competitively to ensure maximum benefit for the economy and the industrial sector. Leghari said the government is committed to addressing the circular debt crisis and revamping the current electricity pricing structure, which he described as unsustainable. “The existing uniform tariff system cannot continue,” he said. “We are introducing measures to provide affordable power to the public while reducing the tax burden on consumers.” Leghari announced that the government has prepared service-level agreements for the power sector, enabling industrial estates and special economic zones to operate their distribution systems independently. He added that privatization of the electricity distribution system is underway and that by 2025, the government will no longer be responsible for purchasing or selling electricity. “Consumers and power companies will be able to directly negotiate and trade affordable electricity, benefiting both parties,” he explained.

Talking about IPPs, he said that agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) are being revised to ensure transparency and sustainability, and similar revisions will be made with government-owned IPPs in the next phase. The minister announced that by 2025, the government will no longer oversee electricity trade, allowing consumers and power companies to negotiate purchases directly, fostering competition and benefiting all stakeholders. He added that industrial estates and economic zones will soon gain autonomy to manage their own power distribution systems, a move aimed at curbing inefficiencies and boosting industrial activity.

Leghari also highlighted that the privatization of electricity distribution companies is underway, with efforts focused on reducing the tax burden on electricity consumers. The minister also highlighted the introduction of the National Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, which aims to encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly vehicles. As part of this policy, electricity tariffs at EV charging stations have been significantly reduced.

In addition, Leghari urged Chinese companies operating coal-fired power plants in Pakistan to transition from imported coal to locally extracted coal from the Thar region. “This shift will not only reduce import costs but also enhance energy security,” he said. Leghari noted a 7% increase in power demand in December, attributing it to government-led energy initiatives. “If we can sustain this momentum, it will mark a significant success for the sector,” he remarked. However, he stressed the importance of maintaining industrial demand growth and ensuring marginal power rates for data centers and greenfield industries. The minister reaffirmed the govt’s commitment to promoting renewable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. “We are working on reforms to ensure the power sector contributes effectively to the country’s economic stability,” he concluded. Leghari’s remarks reflect the government’s determination to address the energy sector’s longstanding challenges, including affordability, efficiency, and sustainability.