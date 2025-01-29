Wednesday, January 29, 2025
LRCA mourns passing of coach Nadeem Zafar’s mother

Staff Reporter
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmedalong with Manager Cricket Operations Abid Hussain, Secretary Shahid Hamid Butt, West Zone President Naushad Ahmed, North Zone President Ejaz Butt, East Zone President Bilal Muqeet, and other members of LRCA general body, expressed profound grief over the passing of cricket coach Nadeem Zafar’s mother.In his condolence message, Kh Nadeem said: “In this moment of sorrow, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Nadeem Zafar and his family. We stand with them in their time of grief and pray for the departed soul’s elevation in the hereafter.”

