Man went out to buy son’s uniform shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI - A man was by unidentified persons while he was going to buy uniform for his son from a shop on University Road in Karachi.

Local police registered a first information report (FIR) on an application of the victim’s brother.

As per the FIR, Farhan Qasim alongwith his brother reached Maria Uniform shop located at Scheme No 33 on University Road at 3.30pm in a Revo car.

Suddenly two motorcyclists appeared from frontside and opened fire on Farhan.

During the firing, Farhan received one bullet in his forehead and he was seriously injured. Farhan was immediately shifted to Memon Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said that Farhan was killed due to an old enmity. The police also recovered two empty shells from the site of the incident.