Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Man went out to buy son’s uniform shot dead in Karachi

NEWS WIRE
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A man was shot dead by unidentified persons while he was going to buy uniform for his son from a shop on University Road in Karachi.

Local police registered a first information report (FIR) on an application of the victim’s brother.

As per the FIR, Farhan Qasim alongwith his brother reached Maria Uniform shop located at Scheme No 33 on University Road at 3.30pm in a Revo car.

Suddenly two motorcyclists appeared from frontside and opened fire on Farhan.

During the firing, Farhan received one bullet in his forehead and he was seriously injured. Farhan was immediately shifted to Memon Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said that Farhan was killed due to an old enmity. The police also recovered two empty shells from the site of the incident.

Punjab CM Maryam reviews progress on housing scheme for homeless

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1738110053.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025