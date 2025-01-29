Mayor discusses Larkana’s development plans with WB representatives

LARKANA - Larkana Mayor Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur held a meeting with representatives of the World Bank, including officers of various departments on Tuesday. At the meeting, Larkana mayor gave a detailed briefing on the corporation projects. The meeting discussed the upgrade of the District Headquarters Larkana under the Vision of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Chairman, PPP is setting up a university master plan for Larkana city with the help of the World Bank and Government of Sindh, it was highlighted in the meeting. Larkana mayor said that the upgrade of the District Headquarters will solve all the problems of the city, but the beauty of the city will also be enhanced. The meeting was attended by World Bank representatives including Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Sheikh, DC Sharjeel Noor Channa, ADC Fahad Jagirani, AC Raja Khan Qureshi, Municipal Commissioner Javed Anwar Abbasi, Gul Muhammad Sheikh of Ginso Company and Gul Muhammad Sheikh participated. On this occasion, the mayor also visited the city’s pumping accessories alongwith other officers and including the Bank representatives.