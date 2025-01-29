Mild earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Sibi and nearby areas

A mild earthquake struck Sibi and its surrounding regions in the early hours of Wednesday morning, causing tremors but no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to the National Seismological Center in Islamabad, the earthquake occurred at 1:37 am local time, registering a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale. The tremor originated at a depth of 35 kilometres, with its epicentre located approximately 124 kilometres northeast of Sibi.

Sibi, situated in Balochistan, frequently experiences seismic activity due to its location in a geologically active region.