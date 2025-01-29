Minister highlights impact of youth in driving climate change solutions

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has lauded the instrumental role of youth in shaping both global and national climate action narratives.

Speaking at the National Youth Climate Summit here on Tuesday, Ms. Romina highlighted the significant contributions of young leaders who are not only raising awareness but also proposing actionable solutions to combat climate change.

“It is both inspiring and encouraging to see the commitment of our young leaders, who are raising awareness to protect our planet from climate change impacts,” said Ms. Romina.

She emphasized the crucial need to bridge the communication gap among provinces and stakeholders in addressing the urgent issue of climate change and highlighted the significant role of the media in raising awareness, stressing that all segments of society must be engaged in promoting climate change solutions. She called for a collaborative approach, encouraging learning from best practices across different regions and sectors.

She proposed the establishment of green clubs and green societies as part of the broader effort to foster sustainable solutions. Ms. Romina also advocated for the inclusion of climate change education within school curricula, emphasizing the vital role academia plays in shaping future leaders who are equipped to tackle environmental challenges.

She emphasized that Pakistan stands at the forefront of the global climate crisis, being one of the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change, including unprecedented flooding, heatwaves, and water scarcity. These challenges, she said, require urgent and collective action.

Underlining the government’s commitment, she noted, “The Ministry of Climate Change, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, is focused on prioritizing sustainable policies, frameworks, and programs that directly address these challenges.” She further added that Pakistan is working on strengthening climate adaptation frameworks, enhancing climate financing mechanisms, and promoting sustainable solutions in agriculture, energy, and urban planning.

“Our government firmly believes that climate change is not just an environmental issue — it is a developmental challenge that affects every aspect of our society, economy, and well-being,” Romina emphasized.

Ms. Romina acknowledged the remarkable contributions of youth in driving climate action, whether through grassroots initiatives, digital campaigns, or climate entrepreneurship. “The youth have consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to innovate, advocate, and lead. Their efforts are shaping the global and national narratives surrounding climate action,” she remarked.

The Ministry of Climate Change is committed to amplifying youth voices in policy dialogues, providing capacity-building initiatives, and collaborating with educational institutions to promote climate literacy and research, said Ms. Romina. “This summit is a unique opportunity for young people to not only learn but also lead,” she said, urging participants to network and collaborate with like-minded individuals passionate about climate action.

Ms. Romina called for collective responsibility in combating climate change, stating, “Let us remember that combating climate change is not the responsibility of a single entity but a shared obligation that requires the combined efforts of governments, civil society, private organizations, and individuals.”

She thanked the Pak Mission Society and participants for their dedication and passion, noting, “It is my privilege to join you at this pivotal event. This summit is a significant gathering that fosters collaboration and dialogue on one of the most critical issues of our time— climate change.”