Minister inaugurates ESSI digitization process

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan, formally inaugurated the digitization of the Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI) on Tuesday.

The Provincial Minister was accompanied at the inauguration by Secretary of the Labour Department, Capt (R) Mian Adil Iqbal, Vice Commissioner ESSI, Director of Medical Services, and other officials from the Labour Department.

The KP Minister reviewed the digitization process at the Employees Social Security Hospital on Kohat Road, Peshawar, and inspected various sections of the hospital. He also visited the hospital’s medical store, inquired about the available medicines, and inspected the laboratory.

The minister was thoroughly briefed on the ESSI digitization process. During the briefing, it was stated that the data of every patient visiting the hospital would be digitized and saved in the system.

This would ensure that all patient records remain accessible in the hospital’s database for future visits, while doctors will also have complete knowledge of the availability of medicines in the hospital.

On the occasion, the minister directed the concerned officials to take further steps to improve the ESSI digitization process. He stated that with the digitization of ESSI, all records and data would be available at the click of a button.

He emphasized that the Labour Department would continue to implement revolutionary reforms for the welfare of workers and is committed to providing maximum facilities to laborers.

The minister highlighted the critical role of workers in stabilizing and strengthening the economy. He also announced that the Labour Department would soon introduce the “E-Mazdoor Card,” which will address many issues faced by laborers and provide them with a wide range of facilities via the e-card.