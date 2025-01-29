Ministry of Defense submits civilian trial records to constitutional bench

The Ministry of Defense presented the trial records of civilians prosecuted in military courts to the constitutional bench on Wednesday.

Advocate Khawaja Haris submitted the records in seven sealed white paper envelopes—one for each bench member—as per the directive of Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan during the hearing of intra-court appeals challenging the military trials of civilians.

A seven-member bench, led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and including Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan, is overseeing the appeals.

Following a brief recess, Advocate Haris handed over the records to the court. He argued that before the commencement of the trials, the accused were given an opportunity to raise objections against Lieutenant Colonel Ammar Ahmed as the presiding officer. However, no objections were made.

Justice Mandokhail noted that the records would be examined during the appeals process and deemed it inappropriate to review them at that moment.

Six judges of the bench returned the records without reviewing them, while Justice Mazhar briefly looked at the documents before returning them. However, Justice Hilali read the records and proceeded to ask questions.

Advocate Haris referenced Article 14 of the Constitution, highlighting that Justice Ayesha Malik had expressed dissent on one specific point in her previous judgment.

Justice Hilali raised concerns about the First Information Report (FIR) being registered under provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). In response, Advocate Haris pointed out that she was meticulously analyzing the documents and posing questions accordingly.

Unfazed, Justice Hilali asserted her right to ask any question that came to mind, regardless of whether it was well-received.