Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Misuse of Advertisements

January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

As I peruse our daily newspapers, I am disheartened to see much of the space consumed by advertisements from politicians and institutions. These ads not only distract readers but also waste millions of rupees from the government’s budget.

The education sector is equally affected. Competitive academies, instead of focusing on quality education, pour their resources into advertisements that often make false claims about success rates. This misguides aspiring students and wastes their time and money.

I urge the government to establish stricter rules to curb the misuse of advertisements. The substantial sums spent on such ads could be redirected towards critical sectors like healthcare and education. It is high time for our leaders to prioritise public welfare over personal interests. Immediate action is required to ensure advertisements are used responsibly and for meaningful purposes.

Punjab CM Maryam reviews progress on housing scheme for homeless

SANAULLAH KAKAR,

Quetta.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1738110053.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025