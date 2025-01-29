As I peruse our daily newspapers, I am disheartened to see much of the space consumed by advertisements from politicians and institutions. These ads not only distract readers but also waste millions of rupees from the government’s budget.

The education sector is equally affected. Competitive academies, instead of focusing on quality education, pour their resources into advertisements that often make false claims about success rates. This misguides aspiring students and wastes their time and money.

I urge the government to establish stricter rules to curb the misuse of advertisements. The substantial sums spent on such ads could be redirected towards critical sectors like healthcare and education. It is high time for our leaders to prioritise public welfare over personal interests. Immediate action is required to ensure advertisements are used responsibly and for meaningful purposes.

SANAULLAH KAKAR,

Quetta.