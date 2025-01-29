NA body for structural, financial backing to PTV, PBC for making them self-reliant

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting has underscored the need for structural and financial backing to Pakistan Television and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) for making them self-reliant.

The committee termed both the organisations the promoters of national cohesion and defenders of ideological boundaries of Pakistan. It said that previously PTV and PBC had been subject to damaging administrative decisions and overburdening the organisations with political appointments. The panel extended its patronage to revive both the organization to their previous glory.

The committee met at Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Headquarters, Islamabad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Pullain Baloch to discuss agenda relating to revival of PBC and making it self-reliant through utilisation of available resources. The Director General (PBC) briefing the committee about the revival plan of the Corporation said that present sagacious stewardship of the Minister and the Secretary Information has led to the path of revival through various administrative and financial measures. He said that enhancing revenue to meet administrative and development expenditures was an uphill task, hence, a financial plan was devised for raising revenue through advertisement/sale of air-time through all the regional establishments of PBC, utilizing various unutilised spaces available through public-private partnership mode and installation of ATM booths/ Cabins, Bill boards and Digital screens at PBC premises throughout the country. He said that these measures would fetch approx more than R500 billion.

Apprising the committee about the automation of pensioners, he said that the exercise helped bursting the ghost pensioners who were inflicting burden on PBC. Informing the committee about the outstanding amounts against organisations, advertising agencies and individuals, the DG said that all possible administrative and legal actions were being deployed to realize all outstanding amounts. The committee also directed for taking up the issue of a defaulting security firm which owe Rs403 million to PBC otherwise the issue will be referred to Ministry of Interior.

The committee lauded the efforts of the Minister and Secretary Information and DG PBC for leading the organisation towards self-reliance. The committee suggested for re-examining the rates of rents of PBC properties presently rented to government organisations and private parties, brining it at par to the prevalent market rates. Expressing its concern over outstanding dues of PBC pensioners, the committee directed for taking up issue with Finance Division. The committee also suggested for collaboration between PBC Training Academy and Mass Communication departments of local public and private sector universities and institutions like Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services for better utilising the training facility with PBC. The committee also sought details of anchors recently employed by PTV, employment/laying of and report on theft of containers from PTV Academy in next meeting of the committee.

The committee while discussing Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024 moved by Ms Asia Naz Tanoli, MNA expressed its concern on non-existence of a Code of Conduct or Censorship on dramas and advertisements which at time breach the religious and social norms. The committee taking stock of the issue appointed a sub-committee under Convenership of Ms Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, MNA to discuss and formulate recommendations in that regard. The committee also directed to carryout consultation with stakeholders in entertainment industry and the Regulator. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, MNAs Nadeem Abbas, Ms Kiran Imran Dar, Ms Asiya Naz Tanoli, Ms Romina Khurshid Alam, Ms Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, Ms Sehar Kamran, Ms Rana Ansar, Secretary Information and Broadcasting, DG PBC and officers of concerned departments.