National Privacy Conference 2025 highlights urgent need for stronger data protection laws in Pakistan

The Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) hosted this year’s National Privacy Conference 2025 to jointly mark global Data Protection Day and launch its latest research paper Voter Data Privacy in Pakistan: Privacy Risks, Data Protection, and Legislative Shortcomings During Data-Driven Elections.

This conference was organized to address critical issues surrounding voter data privacy and the state of data protection legislation in Pakistan. Policymakers, academics, digital rights experts, civil society organizations, political party representatives and other key stakeholders came together to discuss the urgency of adequate data protection laws and regulatory infrastructure, especially in a country ambitious to digitize its economy but still vulnerable to significant data breaches and Internet disruptions.

The conference began with opening remarks from DRF Executive Director, Ms. Nighat Dad, who stated that “the right to privacy is about more than just the unchecked exchange of personal data… [it] is about public trust, mutual respect, informed consent, and shaping a future that prioritizes citizens’ safety in both online and offline spaces”.

This was followed by insights from the conference’s keynote speaker Mr. Saroop Ijaz, Senior Counsel (Asia) for the Human Rights Watch, who noted, “There is a normalization of infringement of privacy in today’s world whereby you must bargain your privacy in return for safety. But this is a false binary: when you trade in privacy, it does not make you more secure."

The first panel, titled “Voter Data Privacy Research: Insights from DRF’s 2024 General Elections Study”, delved into DRF’s research paper on voter data privacy, which specifically highlights vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s information ecosystem during the February 2024 general elections.

Ms. Hyra Basit, DRF’s Cyber Harassment Helpline Lead, moderated the panel, which featured:

Ms. Maryam Ali Khan, researcher

Ms. Nayab Jan, PPP Punjab Information Secretary

Ms. Maheen Pracha, Senior Manager Research and Communications, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP)

The panelists discussed critical gaps in the existing framework of the Election Commission of Pakistan vis-a-vis protecting voter data, as well as political parties’ voter data practices during the elections. They also discussed what steps could be taken to better safeguard voting information. Ms. Jan noted that “every political party has a responsibility… to maintain digital integrity” and that they must work on “internal code of conducts, legislation and dialogue”. Ms. Pracha added that the onus lies on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). Moreover, “the perception that the misuse of data is an inconvenience needs to be removed; data misuse can potentially cause great harm to vulnerable people.”

The second panel, titled “Data Protection Legislation: Why It’s Needed, and Where We Are Now”, examined why data protection legislation that is holistic and pro-people is vital in Pakistan.

Ms. Seerat Khan, DRF’s Senior Research and Grants Associate, moderated the session, featuring:

Ms. Zainab Khan Durrani, privacy expert

Ms. Irum Shujah, DRF’s Programs Lead

Mr. Usama Khilji, co-founder and director of Bolo Bhi

Mr. Ghulam Abbas Sipra, Assistant Director (General), National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR)

The panelists discussed how the absence of a data protection regime impacts citizens, leaving them vulnerable to data abuse such as identity fraud, spam and biometric data misuse. Ms. Shujah observed, “The process of data erasure and consent are difficult for even lawyers to grapple with in the current regulatory framework, let alone everyday citizens.” The panelists also discussed what key elements must be present in a comprehensive data protection law, such as compliance with international human rights framework and principles, and Pakistan’s future trajectory in this scope given the current political situation. Ms. Durrani emphasized that “If the process of making such a law is not consultative, then it is not going to be representative of the needs of the people and will be another law to impede rights rather than guaranteeing rights."

Before the conference concluded, the participants asked panelists questions. One participant pointed out that there is a lack of enforcement even when the necessary legislation is in place, which Ms. Durrani acknowledged and responded further, “Advocacy cannot be limited to a few organizations or digital rights activists. We all need to be activists for our collective rights.” Both panelists and participants agreed that addressing data vulnerabilities with comprehensive legislation is imperative to ensure a secure and privacy-respecting digital future for Pakistan’s citizens.

Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) is a research and advocacy organisation that strives to raise awareness about human rights and responsible use of technology in the digital realm. Since its inception in 2012, DRF has been extensively involved in global and regional advocacy on a range of digital rights issues including data privacy, cyber harassment, rise of online disinformation and hate speech and social impact of Generative Artificial Intelligence.