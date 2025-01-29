No 6 seed Shan Naimat stunned in NBP National Snooker Championship

LAHORE - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sharjeel Mahmood defeated No. 6 seed Shan Naimat of Islamabad in an upset to exit the NBP 49th National Snooker Championship. The pre-quarterfinal line-up of the championship was also completed on the last day of the league matches. Ahsan Ramzan played a break of 113. According to Tournament Director Naveed Kapadia,the league matches ended on the eighth day of the 49th NBP National Snooker Championship at the Snooker Arena of the National Bank Sports Complex.

After league matches, Punjab’s Owais Munir, Muhammad Sajjad, Asjad Iqbal, Shahid Aftab, Naseem Akhtar, Wasim Abbas, Muhammad Shahbaz, Babar Masih, Mubashir Raza and Muhammad Asif, Sindh’s Abdul Sattar, Zulfiqar A Qadir, Sohail Shahzad and Ean Mark John, KP’s Sharjeel Mahmood and Balochistan’s Adil A Jabbar reached the pre-quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, KP’s Sharjeel stunned number 6 seed Shan Naimat of Islamabad to reach in knockout stage. He won 4-2, with the frame score of 69-43, 67-53, 62-38, 57-70, 33-62 and 72-12. In other matches, NBP’s Asjad Iqbal defeated Islamabad’s Faisal Daniyal 4-2, Punjab’s Owais Munir defeated KP’s Sarbland Khan 4-0, Punjab’s Naseem Akhtar defeated Balochistan’s Asadullah 4-2, Islamabad’s Abdul Javed defeated Balochistan’s Bahadur Khan 4-0, Punjab’s Shahid Aftab defeated Sindh’s Zulfiqar A Qadir 4-2 and Ahsan Ramzan of Punjab defeated Mubashir Raza of Punjab 4-3. The pre-quarterfinals consisting of best of nine frames will be played today (Wednesday).