Oath taking ceremony of SHC additional judges today

KARACHI - The oath taking ceremony of newly appointed Additional Judges of Sindh High Court (SHC) will be held today, at 10:30am in front of Committee Room of SHC Building. Chief Justice, SHC Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui will administer the oath to the newly appointed additional judges. Miran Muhammad Shah, Ms Tasneem Sultana, Riazat Ali Sahar, Muhammad Hasan Akber, Khalid Hussain Shahani, Abdul Hamid Bhurgari, Syed Fiaz ul Hassan Shah, Jan Ali Junejo, Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro, Ali Haider Ada, Muhammad Osman Ali Hadi and Muhammad Jaffer Raza are among the newly appointed additional judges of the SHC.