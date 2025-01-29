Wednesday, January 29, 2025
OGRA appoints third-party inspector to collect material evidence

LPG bowser explosion Multan

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Responding to LPG fire and explosion incident occurred near Industrial Estate, Multan, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has said that the regulator has appointed a third-party inspector to collect material evidence from the site and ascertain the exact cause and circumstances leading to the accident.

According to spokesman OGRA, the unfortunate LPG fire and explosion incident occurred near Industrial Estate, Multan, resulting in the tragic loss of precious lives and significant property damage. The incident stemmed from the illegal transfer of LPG from an LPG bowser to cylinders and the mixing of CO? with LPG at an unauthorized facility. During this illegal and unsafe act, prolonged LPG leakage from the bowser occurred. Given the nature of LPG, which is heavier than air, it spread and accumulated in the surrounding area. Upon contact with a source of ignition, the accumulated gas ignited, causing the bowser to explode and leading to this devastating incident.

It is important to emphasize that OGRA and the Department of Explosives strictly regulate only licensed premises in accordance with their mandates. However, recognizing the dangers posed by illegal facilities, OGRA has taken proactive measures and coordinated with relevant authorities to combat this menace. Joint actions and legal proceedings have been initiated against unauthorized setups to prevent such tragedies in the future. In response to this specific incident, OGRA has appointed a third-party inspector to collect material evidence from the site and ascertain the exact cause and circumstances leading to the accident. Additionally, OGRA is actively coordinating with the district administration to ensure stringent measures are implemented to jointly address and curb illegal LPG operations in the region.

Upon completion of the inquiry and reports, OGRA will take strict action against any licensed entities found culpable in this incident. Furthermore, OGRA has recently taken significant steps by proposing amendments in Pakistan Penal Code with enhanced penalties and stricter legal framework to discourage illegal handling of LPG and other petroleum products.

Presently, the said law is in final stages of approval.

