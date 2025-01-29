OICCI hosts 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference to address urgent challenges

ISLAMABAD - The third Pakistan Climate Conference, organized by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), began yesterday in Karachi. The two-day event brings together policymakers, business leaders, environmental experts, and thought leaders to tackle the escalating climate crisis facing Pakistan and propose actionable solutions for mitigation and adaptation. Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb addressed the attendees virtually, highlighting the critical importance of climate finance for Pakistan. He remarked: “I commend OICCI for organizing this vital conference to confront the urgent climate challenges Pakistan faces. Ranked among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable countries globally, and with damages from the devastating 2022 floods exceeding $30 billion, the urgency for sustainable solutions and financing has never been greater. Pakistan requires an estimated $348 billion by 2030 to achieve its climate adaptation and mitigation targets.”

He highlighted the crucial role of innovative financing mechanisms, stating: “Mobilizing sufficient climate finance demands enhanced access to international funding sources like the Green Climate Fund and the Adaptation Fund. The success of Pakistan’s first green Eurobond in 2021, which raised $500 million, illustrates our capacity to attract sustainable investments. Expanding such initiatives, alongside tools like green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, and carbon credits, will empower the private sector to play a leading role in climate action.” The minister reaffirmed the Ministry of Finance’s commitment to promote an enabling environment through fiscal reforms, regulatory support, and capacity building to attract both international and domestic investments in green projects. He mentioned, “The 10-year Country Partnership Framework worth $20 billion recently approved by the World Bank Group (WBG) for Pakistan addressing Climate Resiliency and Decarbonization is a significant development, in this regard, where the government will closely work with the WBG to address key social sector issues for long-term social and economic sustainability of the country.” He further emphasized: “Private sector needs to be in the driving seat to come up with the green investable and bankable projects and take our collective journey forward.” He said: “OICCI, with wealth of global expertise in Climate change related initiatives, can certainly play its role in terms of partnering and building a bridge between the policy makers and the private sector. This collaborative approach will certainly benefit the country to fast track our Climate resilience related efforts as a nation.” Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and former Finance Minister, delivered the keynote address and opening remarks. Her speech emphasized the economic risks posed by climate change and the need for integrating resilience into national economic strategies.

Pakistan must urgently focus on nurturing its green finance markets to ensure sustainable development and resilience against climate challenges, Dr Akhtar said.

“This requires developing a strong midterm strategic financing plan that aligns with our climate goals and economic priorities. Climate vulnerabilities are not just environmental risks but also the biggest economic threats we face, especially considering Pakistan’s economic struggles,” she added.

Yousaf Hussain, President of OICCI, reiterated the chamber’s commitment to sustainable development. He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships and collaborative efforts to achieve Pakistan’s climate goals.

“Pakistan’s position as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries calls for urgent and collective action,” he stated. “This conference serves as a platform to catalyze transformative change, enabling us to address sustainability challenges and build a resilient future.”

The conference agenda features panel discussions and presentations on critical topics, including climate finance, economic impacts of climate change, advancing circularity, decarbonization, and public-private partnerships for climate resilience. Thought leaders and experts from Pakistan and abroad will share insights to build a cohesive framework for climate action.

Day 2 will focus on actionable strategies, including policy recommendations and business innovations to drive sustainable development. The event will conclude with a unified call to action for stakeholders to implement effective climate solutions.

Organized with the support of leading organizations, the 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference highlights the collective commitment toward sustainability and a secure future for Pakistan.