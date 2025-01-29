Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, China renew pledge to endless partnership

Staff Reporter
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and China yesterday renewed their pledge to boost the existing close partnership to new levels. Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar here and both of them reaffirmed the Pak-China all-weather strategic partnership - a cornerstone of bilateral relations between the two states. During the meeting, they reviewed the progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) 2.0, a significant project aimed at enhancing economic cooperation and regional connectivity. Both sides expressed their commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights, further solidifying their strategic partnership, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1738110053.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025