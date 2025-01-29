Pakistan, China renew pledge to endless partnership

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China yesterday renewed their pledge to boost the existing close partnership to new levels. Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar here and both of them reaffirmed the Pak-China all-weather strategic partnership - a cornerstone of bilateral relations between the two states. During the meeting, they reviewed the progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) 2.0, a significant project aimed at enhancing economic cooperation and regional connectivity. Both sides expressed their commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights, further solidifying their strategic partnership, the foreign ministry said in a statement.