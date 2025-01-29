Pakistan concerned over US weapons left in Afghanistan after troop withdrawal

Pakistan says the presence of US advance weapons in Afghanistan, left behind in the aftermath of the withdrawal of its troops in August 2021, has been an issue of profound concern for the safety and security of Pakistan and its citizens.

In response to media queries regarding reports of the US to take back advance weapons left behind in Afghanistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that these weapons have been used by terrorist organizations, including the TTP, to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Shafqat Ali Khan said that we have been repeatedly calling upon the de facto authorities in Kabul to take all necessary measures to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands.