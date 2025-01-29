Pakistan Pharma Power

Pakistan has over 800 pharmaceutical companies, which have the potential to significantly boost the country’s exports. Last year, India exported $26 billion worth of pharmaceuticals, while Pakistan managed only $715 million.

Pharmaceutical products require WHO certifications, which cost around Rs. 30 lakh per product. The Indian government provided funding and guidance to its companies for two years, enabling them to achieve WHO certification. Once this was accomplished, Indian companies began copying each other’s practices, resulting in widespread certification that allowed them to export to the USA and EU.

Pakistan could adopt a similar approach by funding the WHO registration of one product per pharmaceutical company, which would cost approximately $8.5 million. Once companies see the benefits, they could use their export profits to register additional products, steadily increasing pharmaceutical exports.

Alternatively, Pakistan could negotiate agreements with other countries to accept its pharmaceutical products without requiring WHO or local certifications. Importers could directly purchase these products from Pakistan.

With minimal support from the government, Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry could increase exports, boost production, create jobs, and enhance foreign remittances within a year.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.