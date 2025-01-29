Pakistan’s Noman Ali breaks into top five as ICC Test rankings see major shifts

The latest have brought significant changes, with Pakistan’s spinners and Sajid Khan making notable strides after their stellar performances against the West Indies.

Noman’s impressive haul of 16 wickets in the two-match series propelled him to a career-best fifth place in the ICC Test bowler rankings, earning 806 rating points. Sajid Khan also climbed two spots to 21st with 644 points, while mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed moved up to 50th.

However, Pakistan’s pace attack saw setbacks, with Shaheen Afridi slipping to 22nd, Mohammad Abbas falling to 27th, and Naseem Shah dropping four places to 40th. Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza also experienced declines.

Globally, India’s Jasprit Bumrah retained his top spot, followed by Australia’s Pat Cummins and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada.

In the ICC Test batter rankings, Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel dropped to ninth, while Mohammad Rizwan moved up to 15th. Captain Babar Azam’s struggles saw him slip to 19th, and Agha Salman fell five places to 32nd. England’s Joe Root leads the rankings, with Harry Brook and Kane Williamson completing the top three.

Meanwhile, in the T20I rankings, Babar Azam remains fifth among batters, with Mohammad Rizwan climbing to eighth. Shaheen Afridi dropped to 22nd among bowlers, while Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr. made gains.

England’s Adil Rashid claimed the top spot in the T20I bowling rankings, overtaking Akeal Hosein, while India’s Varun Chakravarthy surged to fifth after a stellar performance against England.