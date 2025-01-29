Wednesday, January 29, 2025
PCB delighted as Champions Trophy 2025 tickets sell out in record time

Web Sports Desk
7:24 PM | January 29, 2025
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed immense satisfaction over the enthusiastic response from cricket fans as online ticket sales for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off. In the first phase, 30% of the total tickets were made available online, with an overwhelming demand leading to a rapid sellout of key matches.

According to the PCB, tickets for marquee fixtures, including Pakistan’s clashes against New Zealand, Australia, England, and Bangladesh, have already been sold out.

The second phase of ticket sales will commence on February 3, during which physical tickets will be available at TCS Express Centers nationwide, with over 100 tickets allocated for in-person purchases.

“The incredible response to ticket sales within just a few hours reflects the deep enthusiasm of fans. We appreciate their passion and look forward to hosting an unforgettable Champions Trophy", the PCB statement added.

