PCB’s U-15 trials of Lahore Region set for final assessment

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Lahore Region U-15 trials set for final assessment. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed congratulated the coaching staff, zonal presidents, and coordinators for their excellent organization of the trials.

Wrist assessments for the following players will be conducted today (Wednesday) under the supervision of PCB physiotherapist Adeel Bajwa at the Ittefaq Ground, LRCA. Players are instructed to report at 8:30 AM with two colored photographs and a photocopy of their smart card to physiotherapist Adeel Bajwa.

The batters include Muhammad Kashif, Noor Shah, Hassan Shahid, Haroon Ali, Salar Khan, Azhar Cheema, Umar Zarar, Israr-ul-Hassan, Abdul Rameez, Hammad Asim, Hammad-ul-Hassan, Ayan Dastgir, Aliyan Zakir, Ayan Waseem, Intizar-ul-Haq, Ayan Owais, Bilawal Jameel Bhatti, Muhammad Ali Tasneem Panjotha, Muhammad Ali Malik.

The wicketkeepers comprise Ehsan Ali, Abu Sufyan, Muhammad Bahadur, Hassan Raza, Abu Bakar Khan, Adnan Khan, Zohaib Hassan, Muhammad Ijaz. The fast bowlers are Nazar Muhammad, Malik Ali Haider, Zain Ali, Hassan Ali, Mauz Khan, Salar Awan, Roshan Anjum, Afnan Ali, Falak Sidhu, Aamir Khan, Muhammad Sufyan, Matahir Ali Bhatti.

The spinners consist of Ayan Shahid, Muhammad Atif, Ahmed Iqbal, Muhammad Musa Khan, Daniyal Tariq, Muzammil Khan Lodhi, Hassan Irfan, Zaid Qamar, Muhammad Tayyab, Zohaib Kaleem, Zain Ali, Sameer Afzal, Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Ibrahim Haseeb, Muhammad Bilawal Waheed. The Players who have already undergone wrist tests in the past have not been invited.