PECA Aftermath

After the passage of controversial amendments to the country’s cybercrime laws, nationwide protests have erupted, spearheaded by media bodies and journalists who fear these changes will be weaponised against their fraternity. Their concerns are valid. The crime of disseminating fake news online remains vaguely defined, leaving it open to misuse.

The penalties are severe: three years’ imprisonment and a fine of two million rupees. In Pakistan’s deeply polarised political environment, accusations of fake news are flung around with alarming ease. Even when such allegations are eventually disproven, the damage is already done. Journalists could face months of intimidation, imprisonment, and gruelling court appearances—an ordeal designed to stifle dissent and accountability.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has belatedly joined the chorus of protests, claiming it will seek amendments to the law. This intervention, however, rings hollow. The PPP was complicit in passing these amendments, using its voting power to push them through. Now, in an act of political theatre, it attempts to posture as a defender of press freedom, pledging to amend the very laws it helped enact. This duplicity is both transparent and insulting. The PPP’s voting record speaks louder than its empty promises, and the party must reflect on how far it has strayed from the progressive principles of its founders.

With the law awaiting the president’s signature, there appears to be little standing in the way of its implementation. The responsibility now falls on journalists, activists, and civil society to resist its misuse. Protests and movements must continue to safeguard the press’s ability to hold power to account. Without such resistance, the space for truth and transparency in Pakistan will shrink further, leaving the country’s democracy all the poorer.