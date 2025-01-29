PM meets international investors’ delegation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with an international investors' delegation today in Islamabad, led by American investor Gentry Beach. The meeting focused on Pakistan's vast investment potential and promising economic opportunities.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the delegation's keen interest in business opportunities in Pakistan. He reiterated the government's commitment to facilitating foreign investors by ensuring a conducive business environment, swift and sustainable execution, and strong institutional support. Highlighting Pakistan's strategic geographic location, skilled and youthful workforce, and rapidly expanding consumer market, he positioned the country as a unique destination for global investments.

Gentry Beach acknowledged Pakistan’s immense economic potential and expressed interest in exploring diverse investment opportunities in key sectors, including mining and minerals, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology. He also praised the government’s investor-friendly policies and voiced confidence in Pakistan’s future economic growth trajectory.

This high-level engagement reflects the government’s proactive efforts to attract foreign direct investment, promote sustainable economic development, and create employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.