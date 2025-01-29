PM Shehbaz extends greetings to President Xi on Chinese New Year

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his warmest greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the people of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

In a video message, the prime minister praised China’s remarkable progress and development over the past decades, attributing it to the wisdom and foresight of President Xi Jinping. He described China’s success story as a source of inspiration and confidence for Pakistan.

Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and China share an enduring bond of friendship built on mutual trust and shared aspirations. He emphasized that this relationship has evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership, reflecting the strength of their cooperation.

Terming the Pakistan-China friendship an "ironclad brotherhood," the prime minister reiterated that it remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He expressed confidence that both countries will continue their joint efforts for global peace, prosperity, and harmony.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to working alongside China for a better world, underscoring their shared vision for international progress and cooperation.