President Zardari approves controversial PECA Amendment Bill 2025 into law

President Asif Ali Zardari has signed the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill 2025 into law, despite strong opposition from political rivals and journalist groups.

The approval follows the Senate’s passage of both the PECA Amendment Bill 2025 and the Digital Nation Bill 2025 on Tuesday. Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain introduced the bills on behalf of the interior minister.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a coalition partner of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), supported the bills, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly opposed them.

PTI senators staged a protest in the Senate, gathering in front of Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasir’s dais, chanting slogans against the bill and tearing up copies of the legislation. Meanwhile, journalists staged a walkout from the Press Gallery in protest.

Defending the bill, Minister Rana Tanveer stated that PECA is not intended to regulate TV or print media but aims to oversee digital and social media. He also claimed that PTI’s Shibli Faraz had previously shown willingness to accept the legislation.

However, PTI senator Shibli Faraz argued that while lawmakers have the right to legislate, no law should be passed in haste. He asserted that had the bill been in the public’s interest, there would not have been such widespread opposition and that it should have undergone thorough discussion.

Nationwide Protests by Journalists

Journalists across Pakistan took to the streets, demanding the immediate repeal of the PECA 2025 Amendment. Protests erupted in major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Quetta, with media professionals rejecting the legislation as an attack on press freedom.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) led the demonstrations, with PFUJ President Afzal Butt (Islamabad) and Secretary General Arshad Ansari (Lahore) at the forefront. Senior journalists such as Asma Shirazi and Mazhar Abbas, along with civil society representatives, also participated.

In Lahore, PFUJ Secretary General and Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari denounced the PECA amendment as a draconian measure aimed at silencing independent journalism. Dunya Media Group Managing Director Naveed Kashif also joined the protest in Lahore.