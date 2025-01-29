PSX loses 1,489 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,489.96 more points, a negative change of 1.31 percent, closing at 112,030.36 points as compared to 113,520.32 points on the last trading day. A total of 517,804,378 shares were traded during the day as compared to 494,003,725 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs29.209 billion against Rs25.940 billion on the last trading day. As many as 438 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 95 of them recorded gains and 280 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 63 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 67,917,203 shares at Rs1.69 per share, Sui South Gas with 29,454,322 shares at Rs38.14 per share and Cnergyico PK with 28,426,632 shares at Rs7.36 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs99.99 per share, closing at Rs9,299.99, whereas runner-up was Lucky Core Industries Limited with Rs29.85 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,175.22. Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs66.70 per share price, closing at Rs3,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with Rs53.44 rise in its per share price to Rs707.83.