PTI accuses government of delaying talks despite dialogue efforts

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has accused the government of deliberately delaying negotiations, despite PTI’s repeated efforts to initiate dialogue. Speaking to reporters at Islamabad Court, he said the party presented its demands in good faith, but the government failed to respond promptly.

“If the government was serious about negotiations, it would have responded immediately. Instead, they delayed and said they would address the matter on January 28 in the committee room,” Barrister Gohar said.

He further revealed that PTI had suggested forming a judicial commission to resolve contentious issues, but the government ignored the proposal. “It’s evident the government had no intention of making these talks successful. Despite enduring significant hardships, PTI, under the leadership of Imran Khan, took the initiative to open channels for dialogue,” he remarked.

Barrister Gohar clarified that no meetings had taken place apart from discussions with the Army Chief, dispelling any rumors of secret negotiations.

The statement highlights PTI’s frustration with the government’s approach to resolving political tensions as both sides remain at odds over key issues.