Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally requested approval to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on February 8.

PTI Punjab Chief Organiser, Aliya Hamza, submitted the application at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, seeking official authorization for the event.

The request outlined PTI's plan to hold the gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Park and named Aliya Hamza, Ahmed Khan Bhachar, and Ali Ejaz Buttar as the event's organizers.