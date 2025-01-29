Punjab CM Maryam reviews progress on housing scheme for homeless

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting on Tuesday to assess the progress on the housing scheme aimed at providing free plots to homeless citizens across Punjab. During the meeting, various recommendations and proposals related to the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program were discussed. The chief minister directed an in-depth review of the three and five marla government housing schemes across the province and emphasized the need for expediting development work.

The meeting decided to establish an 8-member committee to finalize TORs for providing free of cost plots to the public. It was apprised in the meeting that directions have been issued to expedite development work of 2807 plots in 35 government housing schemes in 22 districts across Punjab. The chief minister directed the acceleration of the development process of 1119 plots in nine government housing schemes in seven districts and assigned a task to the relevant stakeholders to complete the construction of 20,000 houses by February across the province under Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program. She asserted that the task of construction of one lakh houses annually should be met under any circumstance. She was informed that loans worth Rs 8.2 billion have been disbursed for the construction of 9015 houses. As many as 2050 people have also received a second installment of loans for the construction of houses while 4841 houses are under completion.

The CM was further informed that the number of citizens who have visited Apni Chhat Apna Ghar portal has touched the figure of 7,28,000. Approximately more than four lakh applications along with complete documents have been received and more than 74,000 draft applications have also been submitted. The process of submitting required documents along with it is also underway. The CM expressed satisfaction with the progress but urged the authorities concerned to intensify their efforts to meet the program’s ambitious objectives. She emphasized the transformative impact of providing homes for the homeless and reiterated her government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for all citizens in Punjab. “This initiative is more than just building homes; it’s about creating a secure and dignified future for countless families. Together, we will ensure that every citizen of Punjab has a place to call home,” CM Maryam Nawaz concluded.