Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Punjab refuses federal request to relieve IGP Dr Usman Anwar

Web Desk
6:52 PM | January 29, 2025
The federal government has once again approached the Punjab administration to acquire the services of Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar.

However, according to sources, the Punjab government rejected the request, asserting that unwarranted transfers of officers are unacceptable. This marks the third time the federal government has sought Dr Anwar’s services, but Punjab has remained firm in its stance, formally notifying Islamabad of its refusal.

Officials emphasized that Dr Usman Anwar has been delivering exceptional performance, making a leadership change unnecessary. “It is true that we have declined to relieve Dr Usman Anwar,” Punjab authorities conveyed to the federal government.

They further noted that law and order in Punjab have significantly improved, with a marked decline in crime rates. Given these positive developments, the Punjab government sees no justification for replacing the province’s police leadership at this time.

