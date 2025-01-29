Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Rain expected in Punjab from January 31

Rain expected in Punjab from January 31
Web Desk
9:47 PM | January 29, 2025
The Met Department has predicted rainfall in various parts of Punjab, including Lahore, starting January 31, as a new rain-bearing system is set to enter the country.

The system is expected to bring light showers and a drop in temperatures, providing relief from the recent warm and dry spell.

According to the Met Office, Punjab has been experiencing unseasonably high temperatures due to prolonged dry conditions. However, the upcoming system is likely to bring light rain to upper Punjab, including Lahore, in the coming days.

Experts warn that climate change may be shortening Pakistan’s winter season, leading to unpredictable weather patterns.

