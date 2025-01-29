Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rawalpindi’s breakfast culture continues to impress foodies far and wide

NEWS WIRE
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  In the heart of Pakistan’s Punjab province lies Rawalpindi, a city renowned for its rich culinary heritage which offers traditional breakfast staple that draws foodies from far and wide. For decades, Rawalpindi’s breakfast scene has been dominated by local eateries, dhabas, and street food stalls, each serving up a mouth-watering array of traditional dishes. From fluffy parathas and crispy naan to savory kebabs, nihari and spicy haleem, the options are endless.

Some of the most famous areas for traditional breakfast in Rawalpindi include Sabzi Mandi, Banni, Kartarpura, Saddar, and Lal Kurti. A visitor Salman Raza enthusiastically remarked, “Rawalpindi’s traditional breakfast is an absolute delight adding that the city’s culinary landscape is a treasure trove of flavors, and its breakfast offerings are truly exceptional.” “I visited Kartarpura with friends and we were all blown away by the nihari taste and the prices are reasonable, and the flavors are out of this world,” he added. Another visitor Umer Khan shared his experience said “Rawalpindi’s traditional breakfast is a must-try for any food enthusiast.” He said the halwa puri, kebabs, and nihari are absolute perfection. He further told, “I was amazed by variety and quality of breakfast options in Rawalpindi.”

Punjab CM Maryam reviews progress on housing scheme for homeless

As the city awakens each morning, the streets come alive with the mesmerizing aromas of traditional breakfast.  Whether you’re a foodie or simply looking for a delicious start to your day, Rawalpindi’s traditional breakfast scene is an experience not to be missed, he added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1738110053.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025