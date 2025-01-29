RDA demolishes encroachments in Sherpao Colony

Rawalpindi - The Enforcement Squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday cleared unauthorized encroachments in Sherpao Colony.

The initiative was aimed at restoring order and enhancing both road accessibility and pedestrian safety. A variety of illegal structures and unauthorized street installations were removed and demolished with the support of Waris Khan Police, to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic and eliminate potential hazards.

Director General RDA Kinza Murtaza said Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given clear instructions for the removal of encroachments, with zero tolerance for such violations. She said clearing these encroachments is crucial for ensuring the uninterrupted flow of traffic and improving safety for general public.

The DG RDA further emphasized that this operation was part of a broader effort to restore the city’s infrastructure and maintain accessible and safe streets for residents and visitors. She noted that encroachments not only caused traffic congestion but also posed significant safety risks.

The RDA has also announced plans to conduct similar operations throughout Rawalpindi. “We urge public to cooperate in maintaining encroachment-free zones so that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and free from congestion,” she added.