Wednesday, January 29, 2025
SC reinstates Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas

January 29, 2025
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Registrar’s Office has issued an official order reinstating Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas. According to reports, the case revolved around the registrar’s failure to schedule a hearing on a matter related to the powers of constitutional and regular benches. A two-member bench, comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, had reserved its verdict in the case. The issue at hand was related to the incorrect assignment of cases by Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas, who fixed cases meant for the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench instead of a regular one.

