Semifinalists decided

Staff Reporter
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  - The 55th Jafar Memorial U17 Inter-School Hockey Championship has reached the semifinal stage, with Govt HSS Farooqabad, Govt HS Dhing Shah, Govt Lab Model School Sargodha, and Aitchison College securing their spots in the last four.

Staff Reporter

