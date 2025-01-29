Semifinalists decided

LAHORE - The 55th Jafar Memorial U17 Inter-School Hockey Championship has reached the semifinal stage, with Govt HSS Farooqabad, Govt HS Dhing Shah, Govt Lab Model School Sargodha, and Aitchison College securing their spots in the last four.
