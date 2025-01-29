Senate passes Peca amendment bill amid protest by opposition, journalists

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Tuesday passed the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) (Amendment) Bill without allowing any amendments, clearing the last hurdle for it to become a law that will strictly regulate Pakistan’s social media.

The bill that amended the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 was passed amidst a protest by the opposition and a walkout by journalists from the press gallery. The law that proposes three-year jail term for spreading fake news has triggered protests by journalists’ bodies.

The bill has already been passed by the National Assembly and will become an act of the parliament following a formal assent by President Asif Ali Zardari.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the bill in the house on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The opposition members started protest in the house, even before the bill was to move for passage, chanted slogans and gathered close to the chairman’s podium. They tore apart copies of the agenda amidst slogans of “down with black laws” and “PECA amendments not acceptable.”

In the meanwhile, JUI-F parliamentary leader in the house Kamran Murtaza got the floor to move amendments to the bill after the motion was carried. ANP Chief Aimal Wali Khan used the open mike of Murtaza to condemn amendments to the PECA. He regretted that the stakeholders including media had not been consulted over the bill.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the bill was meant for reforms. Leader of the Opposition in the House Syed Shibli Faraz, who was given the floor before the bill was moved, said the PECA Amendment Bill aimed to “target a specific political party”.

He said the PECA law was not meant for reforms, rather it appeared to be vindictive in nature.

“Laws are made to protect people, or to obviate something,” he said, expressing fears that political victimisation would increase after passage of controversial bill. The law will open the doors for arresting people in the name of its violation, he added.

He said the law was being enacted to put curbs on freedom of speech, expression and movement.

The chair did not allow PTI Parliamentary Leader in the House Syed Ali Zafar to move amendments to the bill saying the amendments were required to be submitted two days in advance.

Replying to the opposition leader, Industries Minister Rana Tanveer said the bill was specifically for social media and had nothing to do with print and electronic media.

As the bill was introduced, journalists walked out from the Senate press gallery and the PTI-led opposition also staged a token walkout.

During an interaction with journalists in the media lounge , PPP Senator Sherry Rehman reiterated her party’s strong support for media freedom and freedom of expression.

Commenting on the controversial law, Senator Rehman highlighted that media associations should have been consulted prior to the enactment of the law. “The media associations should have been taken into confidence on the PECA law,” she added

Looking ahead, she emphasised the need for new amendments to the law in the next session to protect citizens’ rights and media freedom, even if the bill is passed. “In the next session, we must introduce new amendments to safeguard citizens’ rights and media freedom,” Senator Rehman concluded.

Meanwhile, the Senate also approved the ’Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, which was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on behalf of IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja. Senator Tarar while presenting the bill said the law was aimed at digitising the whole system to align with the modern-day requirements.

The bill aims to create a digital identity for citizens and to provide for the transformation of Pakistan into a digital nation, enabling a digital society, digital economy and digital governance.

Three other bills to amend existing laws were introduced in the house by Law Minister Tarar on behalf of the interior minister. These included the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill and the Emigration (Amendment) Bill.