Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Serbian prime minister quits as anti-corruption protests persist

In order to avoid further complicating things, so we do not further raise tensions in society, I made this decision, says PM

Serbian prime minister quits as anti-corruption protests persist
NEWS WIRE
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, International, Headlines

BELGRADE  -  Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic announced on Tuesday that he was resigning, following months of mass demonstrations over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.

“My irrevocable decision is to resign from the position of prime minister,” said Vucevic during a press conference in Belgrade.

“I had a long meeting with the president of Serbia this morning. We talked about this. We talked about everything, and he accepted my arguments,” he added.

“So in order to avoid further complicating things, so we do not further raise tensions in society, I made this decision.”

The Balkan country has been rocked by regular protests since a deadly disaster at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad killed 15 people following extensive renovations at the facility.   The incident ignited long-standing anger over corruption and the alleged lack of oversight on construction projects. The prime minister had been in office for less than a year. Before taking up an earlier government post in Belgrade, Vucevic had served as mayor of Novi Sad from 2012 to 2022, when renovations began at the train station.

Punjab CM Maryam reviews progress on housing scheme for homeless

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1738110053.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025