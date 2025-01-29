Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Sindh govt aims to promote growth of textile industry, saysDharejo

Our Staff Reporter
January 29, 2025
KARACHI  -  Sindh Industries and Commerce Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Sindh government aims to promote the growth and development of the textile industry in the province. This he said while addressing as a chief guest in a ceremony on celebrating excellence in Textiles, hosted by Ghulam Shabbir Textile and Machinery, Karachi and awarded shields and certificates to prominent personalities of the textile sector, said a statement on Tuesday.  The minister said that we intend to launch initiatives to promote sustainability in the textile industry, including the adoption of environmentally friendly practices and the use of renewable energy sources. Ghulam Shabbir, Suny Liu, Zubair Motiwala, Irfan Soomro, Abdulrahman Saad Consul General of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and others also attended the ceremony.

