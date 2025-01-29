Sindh govt to assume management of Green Line, Orange Line bus services in Feb: Memon

KARACHI - The Sindh government has finalised preparations to assume management of the Green Line and Orange Line bus services in February 2025.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, was held on Tuesday in Karachi to review the formalities for transferring the management of the Green Line bus service from the federal government to the Sindh government. The meeting also deliberated on transferring the operations of the Orange Line bus service to the Sindh government.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, CEO Trans Karachi Tariq Manzoor Chandio, as well as consultants for the Green Line bus service and operators of the Orange Line bus service.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stressed the importance of ensuring a smooth transfer of operations and instructed the consultants to expedite the required actions. He also directed Secretary Transport Asad Zamin to review the legal aspects for introducing reforms in the project agreement.

Senior minister stated that the Green Line project was initially scheduled to be handed over to the Sindh government by the federal government in January. He added that the Sindh government is fully prepared to assume operations of the Green Line bus service in February 2025.

He mentioned that there had been complaints about the federal government entering into costly contracts for the Green Line. Following the handover, the Sindh government will review these contracts. He emphasised that the Green Line project is a vital service for the passengers of Karachi, and the Sindh government is committed to enhancing its performance and quality.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that their priority was to provide the public with a reliable and comfortable public transport system. He added that the Sindh government aims to modernise and expand public transport projects to cater to the growing needs of urban centres. He stated that after the transfer, the Sindh government will introduce operational improvements and upgrades to ensure that the Green Line bus service remains a model of sustainable urban transit.