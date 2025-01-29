SP, others injured as angry mob tries punishing dacoits themselves

MULTAN - Senior police officers including SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed and several others sustained injuries while trying to get custody of some dacoits from an emotionally charged crowd which wanted to punish the criminals themselves for killing a man and injuring others during dacoity bid in Muzaffarabad police area in Multan Tuesday morning. Police spokesman said, some four to five dacoits had entered Rattay Wala area to loot valuables, however, people guarding the area spotted them and offered resistance. The dacoits then opened fire leaving a man dead and four others injured and tried to escape. However, one of them was caught by the people and three others were later arrested by police. Meanwhile, SP Cantonment Javed Tahir Majeed and other officials also reached the site and witnessed a crowd of people, armed with clubs and stones and determined to punish the dacoits themselves. The SP and other senior officers persuaded people to handover criminal to police but they refused and insisted to punish the criminal themselves. Police tried to get the criminals by force and in doing so suffered injuries, police spokesman said. SP Cantonment, DSP Muzaffarabad Mahr Bashir Ahmad Haraj, SHO Bashir Ahmad and several others suffered injuries. They all were shifted to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, CPO Multan Sadiq Dogar visited Nishtar Hospital and met with the injured police officials undergoing treatment. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies. He commended the police officials for their action in anti-crime operations and adhering to the due process of law.