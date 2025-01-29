Sports associations to provide technical officials during Khelta Punjab Games

LAHORE - The Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games will be organized with the collaboration of sports associations of the province. “The relevant sports associations will provide all technical officials including, umpires and scorers etc during the upcoming mega event,” DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch said this while presiding over a meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum, representatives of different sports associations including Idris Haider Khwaja (PbAO), Tayyab Sohail (badminton), Waqar Ali (PbAO), Asif Iqbal Khan (judo), Raja Gohar (chess) and director sports of various colleges and universities including Dr Sumera Sattar, Dr Hurrea Hussein, Dr Ammara Rubab participated in the meeting. Khizar Ch said a large number of male and female students from various colleges and universities will participate in the grand opening ceremony of Inter-Division phase competitions of Khelta Punjab Games.