Steve Smith becomes fifth fastest to 10,000 test runs in historic feat

Australia’s stand-in captain carved his name into cricket history on Wednesday, becoming the fifth fastest batter to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket during the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka.

Smith, 35, is now the 15th player to surpass the prestigious milestone in the longest format, as confirmed by the ICC. He achieved the feat in his 205th innings, placing him behind legends Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting regarding innings taken.

After missing the landmark during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Sydney, Smith reached the milestone with a signature flick towards mid-on before completing a single. Acknowledging the crowd’s applause, he received a warm ovation from the Australian dressing room.

With a remarkable average of over 55, Smith trails only Sangakkara (57.40) among batters with over 10,000 Test runs. He also becomes the fourth Australian to achieve this milestone, joining Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh.

Fastest to 10,000 Test Runs (by innings):

Brian Lara (West Indies) – 195 innings

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 195 innings

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 195 innings

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 196 innings

(Australia) – 205 innings

Rahul Dravid (India) – 206 innings

Most Test Runs for Australia:

Ricky Ponting – 13,378 runs (287 innings)

Allan Border – 11,174 runs (265 innings)

Steve Waugh – 10,927 runs (260 innings)

– 10,050 runs (205 innings)*

Smith won the toss earlier in the day and opted to bat first. Australia handed a Test debut to wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and fielded a spin-heavy attack with three specialist spinners.