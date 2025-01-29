Sukkur division to launch 7-day anti-polio drive from Feb 3

SUKKUR - The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Tuesday said that a 7-day anti-polio drive will be started in the Sukkur division from February. During the campaign, targeted children will be vaccinated, he maintained.

While reviewing the arrangement at his office here, the commissioner emphasised, “For the eradication of polio virus, all the available resources are being utilised and the polio teams are determined to do that.”

“Due to the dedicated efforts of the polio teams and others, Sukkur district has been declared polio-free,” he said.

While appreciating the efforts of the polio workers, he said, “Despite the cold and harsh weather, the teams are fulfilling their national responsibility.”

Abbasi stressed that the security arrangements for the polio workers have been completed.

He expressed that the efforts would not stop until the threat of polio is eradicated.

He requested parents not to put an ear to the negative propaganda on polio vaccine rather welcome the polio teams at their doorsteps and let their children vaccinate and protect against the polio disease.

He urged the parents that alongwith the polio vaccine, the routine immunisations of the children should also be completed to protect them from other diseases and viruses.

The commissioner Sukkur urged the media, civil society, clerics, and people from all walks of life to play their due role in this attempt to eradicate the polio virus from the region.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Tuesday said district Sukkur had demonstrated better performance in comparison to other districts of the province regarding eradication of polio. He said this while presiding a meeting at the DC office to review performance and arrangements of upcoming polio campaign.

The DC said that the eradication of polio is the top priority of the Sindh government. He said that efforts are underway to achieve 100 percent coverage so that polio disease can be eradicated from the district.

The officers of the Health Department briefed the DC about arrangements required to be made during the coming polio campaign.

He urged all stakeholders to make coordinated efforts to root out the crippling disease.