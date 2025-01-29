Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Three kite sellers arrested with over 300 kites

INP
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest three kite sellers on recovery of over 300 kites and 5 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday. He informed that New Town police arrested two kite sellers namely Shakirullah and Bilal for having 200 kites and 5 kite flying string rolls. Sadiqabad police also rounded up a kite seller namely Amirullah with 100 kites.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi ordered the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

INP

