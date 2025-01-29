Tribals condemn treatment of Class-IV employees by Edu Dept officials

Mohmand - Scores of tribal elders from various tehsils of the district, including Halimzai, Safi, Ekkaghund, Amabr, Prang Ghar, Pandialai, Khwezai, and Baizai, have expressed concerns about the treatment of Class-IV employees by officers from the education and health departments.

A Jirga of tribal elders was held at the Mohmand Press Club, attended by a large number of tribal elders and Class-IV employees. They claimed that these officers are acting illegally and in contradiction to local customs and traditions.

The elders, including notable figures like Malik Sahib Dad, Malik Ahmad Khwezai, Malik Nusrat Tarkzai, Malik Nader Manan, Malik Amir Nawaz, Malik Iqrar, Malik Ziarat Gul, Malik Moambar, Malik Ajmal, Malik Aurangzeb, PTI leader Sajid Khan, and others, have unanimously condemned this behaviour.

The elders stated that all the tribal elders reached a unanimous agreement that the officers of various government departments in the district are treating Class-IV employees illegally, contrary to local customs, and are exceeding their powers. They strongly condemned it. They also stated that if any official from any department takes illegal action in the future, they will resist it vigorously.

The elders emphasized that Class-IV employees of schools, hospitals, etc., who are already stationed in their respective areas, will continue to perform their duties. They also stated that Class-IV employees who have retired and are receiving pensions should be replaced by people from their own families.

Additionally, they warned that the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) should not take any action against Class-IV employees from the education and health departments. If any IMU official takes action against any Class-IV employee, all the elders will resist them vigorously.