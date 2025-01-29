Tribals stage protest against closure of Tehsil Hospital

Wana - In South Waziristan’s Upper, local residents staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday against the closure of the Tehsil Hospital in Mole Khan Sarai, located in Sarwakai Tehsil.

A large number of citizens participated in the protest, demanding the immediate restoration of medical facilities at the hospital. The protesters stated that the closure of the Tehsil Hospital has caused severe hardships for the people of the area.

While speaking to local journalists, Malik Adnan said that local patients are forced to travel long distances to district Tank and Dera Ismail Khan for medical treatment, which is a challenging task for the poor population of the area. He added that, in these times of inflation, it is the government’s responsibility to provide healthcare facilities to the poor at their doorsteps.

The protesters called on the government to take notice of the closure of the hospital and immediately restore medical services to the locals to alleviate the difficulties faced by the local tribesmen.