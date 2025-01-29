Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Two death row inmates pardoned hours before execution in Karachi

Web Desk
10:43 AM | January 29, 2025
Two death row inmates at Karachi Central Jail were pardoned by the relatives of their victims just 24 hours before their scheduled execution.

The inmates, close friends convicted of murder in 2014, expressed profound remorse over their actions. One inmate recounted, “Our execution was scheduled, but just 24 hours before, a stay was granted as the victim’s family forgave us. We appeal to the President for clemency, as we deeply regret our actions.”

The inmate added that they were teenagers at the time of the crime—one aged 17-and-a-half and the other 18—and have spent the last 19 years in prison. "Now that the victim’s family has forgiven us, why is the state still punishing us?”

Jail authorities provided insight into the transformation within Karachi Central Jail. Conditions in the facility were dire until 2017, marked by violence, drug use, and a lack of security. “Back then, many of our officers were martyred. In 2017, two high-profile inmates escaped, which led to a complete overhaul,” a senior official shared.

The official highlighted the jail's significant reforms, particularly in education. Inmates now have opportunities to pursue higher education, with many completing their intermediate and graduation studies annually.

This case has reignited discussions around the balance between justice and rehabilitation within Pakistan’s penal system.

Web Desk

Newsletter Subscription

