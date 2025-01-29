Two million British Pakistanis living in UK: PTI leader

RAWALPINDI - The number of British Pakistanis living in the UK is approximately two million, in addition to overseas Pakistani workers. This community is the largest among Pakistanis living in Europe and remains deeply connected to Pakistan’s political, economic, and social affairs. Deputy General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) West Punjab, Khalid Nawaz Sadhraich expressed these viwes during a special meeting with British Pakistani community members in Manchester. In his honor, the community hosted a grand luncheon, attended by notable figures including Javed Jeedi, President of Yorkshire Humber, Adnan Khan Bhutto, Head of PTI Youth, and Malik Imran Khalil, President of PTI UK. Khalid Nawaz Sadhraich said that British Pakistanis have been living in the UK for a long time, but their hearts beat for Pakistan and Pakistani people. He praised the overseas Pakistani community’s role in Pakistan’s politics, economy, and social development, highlighting their significant contributions. The meeting also included in-depth discussions on political, social, and developmental issues, providing an opportunity to participants to share their viewpoints about how to strengthen the democracy and Islamic social norms in Pakistani society. British Pakistani community members noted that this meeting and luncheon not only strengthened political ties but also fostered a beautiful message of love and unity among friends, which will be crucial for community unity and Pakistan’s progress.