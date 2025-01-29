Two soldiers martyred, 8 terrorists killed in security operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - Security forces killed at least 8 Khwarij terrorists in two separate engagements in Qila Abdullah and Bannu districts on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), five Khwarij, including two suicide bombers, were sent to hell, when they attempted to attack a security forces’ post in Gulistan area in Qila Abdullah last night.

The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the Khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

During the intense fire exchange two brave sons of soil Naik Tahir Khan and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal having fought gallantly paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, three Khwarij were killed and nine others were injured in an intelligence-based operation by the security forces at general area of Jani Khel in Bannu District.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.